-$0.10 EPS Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UserTesting.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

USER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 100,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $817,666.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 436,711 shares of company stock worth $3,952,229.

NYSE:USER traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.