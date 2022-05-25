-$0.23 EPS Expected for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $30.68. 5,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,753. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.