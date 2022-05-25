-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.01. 102,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $32.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.79. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 426,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

