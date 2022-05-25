-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 426,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
