$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.56. SkyWest posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

SKYW stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.74. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SkyWest by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SkyWest by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.