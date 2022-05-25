-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

BPTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,039. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

