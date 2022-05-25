$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.63. Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 693,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $710.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.81 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

