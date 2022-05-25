$1.07 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.43. International Seaways reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 309.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 30,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in International Seaways by 825.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $18,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1,167.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 122,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in International Seaways by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

