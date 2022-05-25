$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinetik.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNTK. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinetik from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kinetik from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 2.98. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.42.

Kinetik shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

