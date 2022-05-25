$1.59 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.63. Robert Half International reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King upped their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

NYSE:RHI opened at $86.06 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

