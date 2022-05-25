$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.96 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200,082 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.77. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,616. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

