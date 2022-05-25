1,044 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $626.60. 959,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,809. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $788.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

