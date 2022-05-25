10,815 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,207. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $327.06 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

