$112.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post $112.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.60 million to $115.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year sales of $445.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $445.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $492.35 million, with estimates ranging from $491.30 million to $493.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vita Coco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

COCO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

