$150.46 Million in Sales Expected for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce $150.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the lowest is $148.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full-year sales of $593.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.05 million to $596.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $669.71 million, with estimates ranging from $661.97 million to $674.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Portillo’s.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

NASDAQ PTLO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.19. 390,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,609. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Company Profile

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

