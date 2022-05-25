1,534 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,639,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

