154,673 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 154,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,000. Micron Technology makes up 1.4% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 760,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,057,000 after acquiring an additional 730,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,168,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,992,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

