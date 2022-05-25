15,780 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 20,560.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 538,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,718,000 after buying an additional 536,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,510,050 shares of company stock worth $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.96 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

