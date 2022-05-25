180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.