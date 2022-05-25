180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.