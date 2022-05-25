19,009 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Acquired by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,009 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,529,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,450. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

