$2.27 EPS Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. SM Energy posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22,600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $10.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $12.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,639,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after acquiring an additional 226,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,837,000 after purchasing an additional 293,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,495. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 5.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.