$229.98 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) to report sales of $229.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.91 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $232.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $906.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.90 million to $928.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $964.46 million, with estimates ranging from $926.63 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of AM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 30,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

In other news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,559,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after buying an additional 692,141 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 203.5% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 181,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 121,813 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 13.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

