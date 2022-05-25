235,756 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000. Stellantis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Stellantis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,010,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 959,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,677 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,630 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,072,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.72) to €21.00 ($22.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Stellantis Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.