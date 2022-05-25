2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.00. 2U shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 29,250 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Get 2U alerts:

The company has a market cap of $713.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in 2U by 152.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 676,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.