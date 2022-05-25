3,110 Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Acquired by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 687.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 52.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PSMT traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $76.50. 1,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $486,980.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,257,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

