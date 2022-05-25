31,211 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. 19,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,518. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $180,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $336,133.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,966. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

