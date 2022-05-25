$32.06 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.15 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $33.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $130.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.09 million to $131.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.76 million, with estimates ranging from $130.39 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAMG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 24,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,953. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $286.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

