$327.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) to post sales of $327.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $343.66 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $291.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,325. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

