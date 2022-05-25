3,315,607 Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,315,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000. ADMA Biologics makes up 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned 1.69% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 173,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 217,928 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 879,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

