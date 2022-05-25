$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will post $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $16.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 270,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $5,059,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.91. 1,265,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,952. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

