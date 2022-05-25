40,753 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TTE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. 48,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

