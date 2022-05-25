4,217 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 75.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

PII stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. 10,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

