42,424 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after buying an additional 269,779 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after buying an additional 299,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,065,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

