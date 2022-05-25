440,567 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 440,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 8.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,193,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,259,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. 2,924,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

