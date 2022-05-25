$47.67 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post sales of $47.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $46.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $192.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $197.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $205.00 million, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $205.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Independent Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

IBCP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.