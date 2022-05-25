523 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after buying an additional 292,118 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,339,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,096 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.