$6.38 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will post $6.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $8.75 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $15.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $26.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,563.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 402,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,738. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.