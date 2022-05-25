6,338 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

