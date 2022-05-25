63,836 Shares in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.09% of ChemoCentryx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 804,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,879. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

