66,620 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,016,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,065,617. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

