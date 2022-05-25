$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $77.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the highest is $78.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $57.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $310.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $338.45 million, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

