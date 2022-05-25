$861.03 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will post $861.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $855.66 million to $869.01 million. II-VI posted sales of $808.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,755. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of II-VI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.