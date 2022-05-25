$99.17 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report $99.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.91 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $99.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $398.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.98 million to $402.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $412.39 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $418.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 9,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

