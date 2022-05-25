A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Up 6.3%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $67.21. Approximately 1,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 113,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $812.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A-Mark Precious Metals shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

