Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 59,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,084,401 shares.The stock last traded at $20.76 and had previously closed at $19.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

