abrdn European Logistics Income PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.19 (LON:ASLI)

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ASLI opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £441.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.12. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 52-week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.70) price target on shares of abrdn European Logistics Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

