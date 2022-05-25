Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,772. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

