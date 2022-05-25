Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Afya updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $981.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

AFYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Afya by 2,298.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 280,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Afya by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 53,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 87.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

