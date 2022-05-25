Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 153.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

