Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the April 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,941,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aiadvertising stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,786,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Aiadvertising has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get Aiadvertising alerts:

About Aiadvertising (Get Rating)

Aiadvertising Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.