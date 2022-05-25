Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.